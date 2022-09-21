Malpe beach, St Mary’s island open for tourists

Malpe beach will open for tourists from September 22 and St Mary’s island will open for visitors from September 26, thanks to receding rainfall.

Due to rough sea conditions, the district administration had banned entry to Malpe beach and St Mary’s island from May 15. Safety nets and red flags were installed along the most frequented spots at Malpe beach.

Warning boards were also installed at different spots along the beach. As a result, the tourists were able to watch the beach from a distance and all water sports activities had remained suspended. Sudesh Shetty of Malpe Beach Management Committee said work on clearing trash from St Mary’s island began on Wednesday. All safety nets installed on Malpe beach will be cleared and a cleanliness drive will be taken up.

With the commencement of water sports, the visitors can enjoy banana ride, jetski ride, kayaking, boating, para sailing, ride on camel and other adventurous sports.

All safety measures will be taken to ensure safety of visitors, said Shetty. There are life guards at the beach, to help visitors in case of untoward incidents.