Man arrested for cheating with smartwatch during KPTCL recruitment exam

A person who allegedly used a smartwatch for cheating during the examination for recruitment of junior assistant at Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) in Gokak was arrested on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Siddappa Madihalli (20) resident of Nagnur village in Mudalagi taluk. The examination was held on Sunday.

Madihalli who had appeared for examination had used a smartwatch and clicked pictures of question papers and sent them outside and had been answering the question on their receipt on his gadget.

Some candidates appearing for the examination had expressed suspicion of him using a smartwatch and had filed complaints with the police. Staff had also noticed the malpractice in the CCTV cameras installed inside the examination hall.

Police said, the accused Madihalli was detained by the police for interrogation and arrested. As the involvement of more persons was appearing in the case, two teams led by the Deputy Superintendent of Police have been formed for investigation.

Gokak Town police have registered a case.