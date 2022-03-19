Man arrested for misbehaving with woman passenger in KSRTC bus

Man held for misbehaving with passenger in KSRTC bus

Naina J A
  Mar 19 2022
  • updated: Mar 19 2022, 16:00 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Kankanady town police arrested a man on the charges of allegedly misbehaving with a fellow woman passenger who was travelling from Sullia to Mangaluru in a KSRTC bus on Saturday.

In her complaint, the victim said that the man had tried to "outrage her modesty and behaved indecently with her while travelling".

Based on the complaint, the police arrested Wajeed A Jamakani from Haveri.

