Man arrested for sexual assault attempt

A 34 year-old man who attempted to rape a woman on the pretext of dropping her home in Santhekatte area was arrested by Brahmavara police.

The accused Honnappa, who hails from Kadur taluk in Chikkamagaluru district, was residing in Mabukala near Brahmavar for past 20 years and was working in a bakery in Santhekatte.

On May 2, on the pretext of dropping a 42 year-old woman at her home, Honnappa allegedly took her in his bike to a secluded area and attempted to rape her.

However, the woman succeeded in escaping from his clutches and rushed to Brahmavara police station. The Brahmavara police tracked the movement of bike, which was recorded at four different places. But the registration number of the bike was not visible in CCTV footages. The police based on the company, model, colour and other specifications of the bike sought the help of RTO, Udupi. Based on RTO's findings the bike’s owner Honnappa was arrested.The accused was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.