Man arrested for sexually assaulting woman in Mangaluru

The Mangaluru police have arrested a 32-year-old man after a young woman from Mysuru alleged that she was sexually assaulted and cheated by him. The man hails from Mudipu, situated on the outskirts of Mangaluru.

“The victim had visited Mangaluru on September 21 to meet the accused at his house. However, she claimed that she was allegedly assaulted by one of his relatives when the latter visited his house. The police received a call on 112 Emergency Response Support System after the public noticed her crying near a bus stand. The police picked her and brought her to the Konaje police station. After offering food and consoling her, they asked her for details,” said City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar.

Though initially, she had informed the police that she would file a complaint against the accused in Mysuru, later on the advice of her advocate, she decided to file a complaint in Mangaluru.

Accordingly, a case was registered at the Women’s Police Station in Mangaluru under various sections of the IPC and she was subjected to medical examination.

The City Police Commissioner said “the woman had alleged that the accused had borrowed about Rs 35 lakh to open cafes in Mysuru and Hunsur from her. The woman was not aware that the man was married initially. However, later when she confronted him, he had reportedly promised to divorce his wife,” Shashi Kumar said.

The woman had said that she was in touch with him since 2019. He had introduced himself as Sharath, but had later revealed his true identity.

The City Police commissioner said that the accused Mohammed Azwan (32) had been taken into custody from Choodasandra in Bengaluru on Thursday and is being brought to Mangaluru.

Earlier, MLC Tejaswini Gowda had raised the issue in the Council.

VHP demands action

The members of VHP and Durga Vahini termed the incident as ‘Love Jihad’ and have demanded immediate action against the accused.

Mathrushakti Pramukh Surekha Raj and Durgavahini district convenor Shwetha Adyapadi in a press release alleged that the accused was blackmailing the victim and had threatened to release her intimate photographs in social media along with cheating her to the tune of Rs 35 lakh. “All those who support the accused should also be arrested,” they demanded.

