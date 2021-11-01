Man arrested on charges of sexually assaulting child in Mangaluru

A 38-year-old man from Bihar was arrested on the charges of brutally sexually assaulting a two-year-old girl and later dumping her in a saltwater fish tank in Mangaluru South Police station jurisdiction on Monday.

The arrested is Chandan and the child, who is undergoing treatment, is out of danger, Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar said.

Kumar told media persons that about 70 to 80 people from Bihar were engaged in cutting and salting fish.

The parents of the child were also engaged in the same work. On Sunday, they had worked till 4 pm and on returning home, after purchasing some essentials, they found their daughter missing. During the search, the child was found lying unconscious inside the tank (where fish is processed for drying).

Immediately, the child was shifted to a hospital for treatment. The sexual assault came to light in the hospital through doctors attending on the child, Kumar said.

During the course of the investigation, people working at the unit said that they had seen the accused carrying the child at around 4 pm.

Chandan was held by police and during the interrogation, he reportedly confessed to sexually assaulting the child.

