Man arrested on theft charges dies in police custody

A 30-year-old man allegedly caught by the police on charges of theft died after suffering from chest pain while in custody of the Mangaluru North Police on Friday.

According to City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, the deceased is Rajesh (30), a resident of Urwa Market. The beat police on noticing two persons moving suspiciously and stealing iron rods, belonging to Smart City project at Ambedkar Circle in Mangaluru, informed the higher officials who in turn rushed to the spot and arrested the duo along with the stolen iron rods at 3.30 am on Friday.The arrested were taken to Bunder (Mangaluru North) Station and were given food in the morning and noon. One of the arrested, Rajesh, complained of chest pain and excessive sweating at 3.20 pm. The police immediately rushed him to Wenlock Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The Commissioner said that the family members were informed about his death. The family members have told the police that Rajesh was into such activities since he turned 18. The family and community leaders have asked the police to conduct an impartial inquiry to know the cause of the death. Accordingly, a complaint has been registered and North ACP Mahesh Kumar will be the investigation officer.

A panel of doctors who will conduct post mortem will be video recorded as a part of the procedure. A magisterial inquest will be held. Since it was a death in police custody the case will be handed over to the CID, added the Commissioner.

Check out DH's latest videos