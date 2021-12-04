Man attempts suicide over Ambedkar statue installation row in Mysuru

A 29-year-old man made an attempt to kill himself by silting his throat after police and the officials of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) prevented the installation of a statue of Dr B R Ambedkar, late on Friday.

Satish made an attempt to kill himself as the officials shifted the statue. It has to be noted that a section of people of Paduvaragalli in the city prepared to install the statue at Matrumandali Circle without obtaining permission and thus, the officials opposed it and shifted the statue from the place.

According to the police, Satish silt his throat as mark of protest. However, the police stopped him and shifted to hospital.

Flash protest:

Following the incident, the people of the area staged a flash protest against the officials and the police.