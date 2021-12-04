Man attempts suicide over Ambedkar statue installation

Man attempts suicide over Ambedkar statue installation row in Mysuru

Following the incident, the people of the area staged a flash protest against the officials and the police

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Dec 04 2021, 14:07 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2021, 14:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI photo

A 29-year-old man made an attempt to kill himself by silting his throat after police and the officials of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) prevented the installation of a statue of Dr B R Ambedkar, late on Friday.

Satish made an attempt to kill himself as the officials shifted the statue. It has to be noted that a section of people of Paduvaragalli in the city prepared to install the statue at Matrumandali Circle without obtaining permission and thus, the officials opposed it and shifted the statue from the place.

According to the police, Satish silt his throat as mark of protest. However, the police stopped him and shifted to hospital.

Flash protest:

Following the incident, the people of the area staged a flash protest against the officials and the police.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mysuru
Karnataka
B R Ambedkar
Statue

Related videos

What's Brewing

Whackyverse: Mamata Banerjee, the slayer of giants

Whackyverse: Mamata Banerjee, the slayer of giants

Wikipedia creator's iMac, 1st edit NFT up for auction

Wikipedia creator's iMac, 1st edit NFT up for auction

DH Radio | Can bike-taxis fill the connectivity gap?

DH Radio | Can bike-taxis fill the connectivity gap?

Bengaluru's heritage: Stamped and delivered

Bengaluru's heritage: Stamped and delivered

Ship containers become homes

Ship containers become homes

DH on Saturday | Read all stories here!

DH on Saturday | Read all stories here!

‘Today, it’s Munawar, tomorrow, it can be us’

‘Today, it’s Munawar, tomorrow, it can be us’

DH Toon | Truth shall triumph with terms & conditions!

DH Toon | Truth shall triumph with terms & conditions!

A kinder, gentler Bengaluru, please

A kinder, gentler Bengaluru, please

 