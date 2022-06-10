Man attempts to transport Rs 2 crore in train, arrested

The police arrested a man for allegedly trying to transport unaccounted cash of Rs 2 crore in a train.

Chen Singh (22), from Rajasthan, was travelling by the train carrying the money in a bag. He boarded the train without a ticket at CSMT railway station in Mumbai to Mangaluru junction, said the police.

As he was moving suspiciously, the travelling ticket examiner asked him to produce the ticket, but Singh failed to do so.

He did not provide convincing answers for the contents of the bag. The officer alerted the chief security inspector of Konkan Railway H K Prasanna. The staff opened the bag and noticed the currency notes, said the police.

On counting, it was found that the notes were worth Rs 2 crore.

“Singh claimed that he was employed by Bharat Bhai in Mumbai who paid him a monthly salary of Rs 15,000. He had planned to deliver the money to Raju in Mangaluru,” railway protection force inspector Vipin Singh Rana said.

The Karwar police have registered a case.

A fine of Rs 1,060 was slapped on Singh for ticketless travel.