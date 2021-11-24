Man booked for posting obscene photos of children on FB

Man booked for posting obscene photos of children on Facebook

The suspect was identified as Mahammed Latheef, a resident of Sajipamooda in Bantwal taluk

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Nov 24 2021, 15:50 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2021, 15:50 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The police attached to Cyber Economics and Narcotics (CEN) police station in Dakshina Kannada have registered a case on Tuesday against a man for allegedly uploading obscene pictures and videos of children on Facebook.  

The suspect was identified as Mahammed Latheef, a resident of Sajipamooda in Bantwal taluk.

Latheef had allegedly uploaded obscene photos and videos of the children using his social media account. A case under Section 67(B) of the IT Act has been registered.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Facebook
Karnataka
India News
Dakshina Kannada

Related videos

What's Brewing

Jews of Kolkata: A slice of history

Jews of Kolkata: A slice of history

Chinese cos make beeline for mineral-rich Afghan mines

Chinese cos make beeline for mineral-rich Afghan mines

'Satyameva Jayate 2' vs 'Antim': Is it advantage John?

'Satyameva Jayate 2' vs 'Antim': Is it advantage John?

Dravid's first major test awaits him in Kanpur

Dravid's first major test awaits him in Kanpur

How the US lost ground to China in contest for cobalt

How the US lost ground to China in contest for cobalt

DH Toon | Reason behind hike in mobile tariffs

DH Toon | Reason behind hike in mobile tariffs

Tomato prices in south soar to Rs 120/kg due to rains

Tomato prices in south soar to Rs 120/kg due to rains

 