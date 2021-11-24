Man booked for posting obscene photos of children on Facebook

The police attached to Cyber Economics and Narcotics (CEN) police station in Dakshina Kannada have registered a case on Tuesday against a man for allegedly uploading obscene pictures and videos of children on Facebook.

The suspect was identified as Mahammed Latheef, a resident of Sajipamooda in Bantwal taluk.

Latheef had allegedly uploaded obscene photos and videos of the children using his social media account. A case under Section 67(B) of the IT Act has been registered.

