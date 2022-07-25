Man buried in tomb built by him two decades ago

Man buried in tomb built by him two decades ago in Chamarajanagar

Puttananjappa had identified the place for his burial and had also constructed a tomb for the purpose to prevent financial burden on his children

DHNS
DHNS, Chamarajanagar,
  • Jul 25 2022, 22:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2022, 22:39 ist
Tomb built by Puttananjappa 20 years ago at Nanjedevanapur, Chamarajanagar taluk. Credit: DH Photo

An 85-year-old man was buried in the place, identified by him 20 years ago, at Nanjedevanapur in the taluk on Monday.

Puttananjappa had identified the place for his burial and had also constructed a tomb for the purpose to prevent financial burden on his children. He died on Sunday night and his children buried him as per their father’s wish, on Monday.

He had three children and all of them are financially sound. However, Puttananjappa was leading his life independently and built a grave on his land 20 years ago. He had filled it with sand, said a villager.

Last year, his wife Nagamma passed away due to illness, and Puttananjappa had performed her last rites next to the grave he had built.

Puttananjappa was in good health till recently but fell ill 12 days ago. He gave his three children Rs 1 lakh to make all arrangements for his death rituals. Besides, Puttananjappa had procured all materials needed for death rituals in advance, said his son Gaudike Nagesh.

Chamarajanagar
Karnataka
tomb

