Man comes under the wheels of chariot, dies in Bagalkot

A man who sustained injuries after coming under the wheels of a temple chariot early this week, breathed last at a private hospital in Bagalkot on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as 33-year-old Mahagundappa Gali, a resident of Yankanchi village, of Badami taluk.

Gali suffered serious injuries during the Rathotsava ceremony held at the pilgrimage centre Mahakoota in Bagalkot district on Tuesday.

He was rushed to a private hospital in Bagalkot, where he failed to respond to the treatment and died on Wednesday. A case has been registered at the Badami police

station.