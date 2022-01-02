Man dies after tree falls on him in Karnataka

A man died after a tree fell on him while he was checking his car after hearing a noise while driving at Addahole on Shiradi Ghat on Sunday.

According to the police, the deceased is Suresh Navada (43), a resident of Bommanahalli in Bengaluru and a native of Pavanje.

Working in a software company in Bengaluru, he along with his wife Rashmi Sequeira and two children had visited Pavanje a few days ago and were returning back to Bengaluru when the mishap occurred.

When the car reached Addahole on Shiradi Ghat, Navada heard a sound in the car. So he parked the car and got out to check the source of the sound when a huge tree fell on him and crushed him to death. His wife Rashmin and children escaped unhurt.

A case has been registered at Uppinangady.

