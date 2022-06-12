Man dies in clash over love marriage in Karnataka

Man dies in clash over love marriage in Karnataka

The deceased has been identified as Dasharat Poojari(60), a resident of Chamanur village in Chittapur taluk

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Jun 12 2022, 23:06 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2022, 23:06 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 60-year-old man who was seriously injured in a clash that took place over a love marriage at Chamanur village died of injuries at a private hospital in Kalaburagi on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Dasharat Poojari(60), a resident of Chamanur village in Chittapur taluk. 
 
Suryakant Poojari belonging to the Kuruba community had got married to Sangeetha Malagatti belonging to Scheduled Tribes two years ago and they were staying in Bengaluru.

The couple has a one-year-old son. The relatives of Sangeetha assaulted Sangeetha and others when the couple visited the village for the christening ceremony of their child. 

Dasharat Poojari, the father of Suryakant, Thippanna Poojari and Sangeetha were injured in the clash that took place over the love marriage. 

Dasharat Poojari had sustained injuries on his head and other parts of the body. 

A complaint has been lodged against Dyavappa  Malagatti, Lakshmi Dyavappa, Eshwaraj and Yankappa.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

Here's how Amitabh Bachchan introduced new 'KBC' season

Here's how Amitabh Bachchan introduced new 'KBC' season

How this Bengaluru family took to beekeeping in their apartment

How this Bengaluru family took to beekeeping in their apartment

Five monsoon getaways in Karnataka

Five monsoon getaways in Karnataka

US braces for court decision on abortion rights

US braces for court decision on abortion rights

Out and proud: Filmmaker Onir turns author

Out and proud: Filmmaker Onir turns author

Overcoming hate, Brazilian heads to Trans Miss Universe

Overcoming hate, Brazilian heads to Trans Miss Universe

Toys are no child's play

Toys are no child's play

Sagarmala project: Do we really need more ports?

Sagarmala project: Do we really need more ports?

 