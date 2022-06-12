Man dies in clash over love marriage in Karnataka

A 60-year-old man who was seriously injured in a clash that took place over a love marriage at Chamanur village died of injuries at a private hospital in Kalaburagi on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Dasharat Poojari(60), a resident of Chamanur village in Chittapur taluk.



Suryakant Poojari belonging to the Kuruba community had got married to Sangeetha Malagatti belonging to Scheduled Tribes two years ago and they were staying in Bengaluru.

The couple has a one-year-old son. The relatives of Sangeetha assaulted Sangeetha and others when the couple visited the village for the christening ceremony of their child.

Dasharat Poojari, the father of Suryakant, Thippanna Poojari and Sangeetha were injured in the clash that took place over the love marriage.

Dasharat Poojari had sustained injuries on his head and other parts of the body.

A complaint has been lodged against Dyavappa Malagatti, Lakshmi Dyavappa, Eshwaraj and Yankappa.