Man dies in wall collapse in Davangere

Man dies in wall collapse in Davangere

The wall of the house was in a pathetic state following heavy rains that had been lashing the region for the past six days

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Davangere,
  • Oct 07 2021, 18:43 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2021, 18:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A 48-year old man died and another sustained injuries at Naraganahalli in the taluk on Thursday, when a wall of a house collapsed due to heavy rains accompanied by strong wind and lightning that lashed the region.

Kumblara Manjappa is the deceased while Parashuram sustained injuries. The wall of the house was in a pathetic state following heavy rains that had been lashing the region for the past six days. Family members of Manjappa have escaped unhurt. Mayakonda police have registered a case.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Davangere
Karnataka
Death

Related videos

What's Brewing

All you need to know about malaria vaccine Mosquirix

All you need to know about malaria vaccine Mosquirix

FB’s scandals & outage test users’ frenemy relationship

FB’s scandals & outage test users’ frenemy relationship

Railways: A window to real India

Railways: A window to real India

A victory marred by unsavoury practices

A victory marred by unsavoury practices

4,437 households refused to get vaccinated: BBMP survey

4,437 households refused to get vaccinated: BBMP survey

 