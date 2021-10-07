Man dies in wall collapse in Davangere

A 48-year old man died and another sustained injuries at Naraganahalli in the taluk on Thursday, when a wall of a house collapsed due to heavy rains accompanied by strong wind and lightning that lashed the region.

Kumblara Manjappa is the deceased while Parashuram sustained injuries. The wall of the house was in a pathetic state following heavy rains that had been lashing the region for the past six days. Family members of Manjappa have escaped unhurt. Mayakonda police have registered a case.