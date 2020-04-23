Man dies of respiratory problem in Bagalakote

A 38-year-old man who was suffering from respiratory problem passed away on Wednesday night in Jamakhandi of the district.
Health department officials have sent his throat swab and blood samples for Covid-19 test.
For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here
The deceased is said to be suffering from difficulty in breathing for the past four months. When his health condition worsened, his family members took him first to a private hospital.
He was admitted at taluk hospital in Jamakhandi as the patient could not get treatment in a private hospital. He breathed his last due to acute respiratory problem.
As per the district administration's directions, last rites were performed as per Covid-19 protocol.
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner
Here's why these two AP districts are COVID-19 free
'Migrant worker remittances to fall 20% amid COVID-19'
2019 was Europe's hottest year ever: EU
Humans to blame for COVID-19 and other 'zoonoses'
Bengaluru may see second coronavirus wave: Study
Karnataka to partially relax lockdown from April 23
India running out of oil storage space as demand falls
Flight tickets being sold despite govt restrictions
Lockdown: About distances, home-baked cakes, promises