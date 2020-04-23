Man dies of respiratory problem in Bagalakote

A 38-year-old man who was suffering from respiratory problem passed away on Wednesday night in Jamakhandi of the district.

Health department officials have sent his throat swab and blood samples for Covid-19 test.

The deceased is said to be suffering from difficulty in breathing for the past four months. When his health condition worsened, his family members took him first to a private hospital.

He was admitted at taluk hospital in Jamakhandi as the patient could not get treatment in a private hospital. He breathed his last due to acute respiratory problem.

As per the district administration's directions, last rites were performed as per Covid-19 protocol.