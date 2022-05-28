Man ends life over alleged torture in Karnataka

A 36-year-old man ended his life on Friday upset over the alleged torture by the Shahabad police. However, the names of the policemen have not been mentioned in the death note he left behind.

The deceased, identified as Manjunath, and a resident of Maratur of Shahabad taluk, was a painter by profession. Based on a complaint filed by a woman called Pratima and her parents over the kidnapping of Pratima's son, the police summoned him for inquiry a few days ago.

According to sources, Pratima and her husband Nagesh have a two-year-old son. While Nagesh is staying in Puna, Pratima lives in Jogur village.

Pratima had taken her son to Maratur to attend a marriage function. On learning about it, Nagesh arrived there and took his son along with him. The deceased Manjunath is their relative.

Manjunath's relatives said they suspected that Manjunath helped Nagesh take his son along with them and they filed a police complaint.

Based on this, police summoned Manjunath to the station for inquiry and alleged to have asked him to hand over the child to the mother in a day. Dejected by this, he ended his life, they alleged.

The deceased has written the names of Pratima, her parents and a relative in the death note.

However, the police said they had not tortured him. "We just inquired and sent him away. His death has nothing to do with the police," they said.

When contacted, Superintendent of Police Isha Pant said the issue has been solved.