Man files extortion complaint against woman in Belagavi; woman claims she's his wife

A man filed a complaint with the police accusing a woman and her friend of extorting him for Rs 50 lakh.

Horticulture department assistant director Rajkumar Takale filed a complaint with the APMC police station on Monday accusing two people, Navyshree Rao and Tilakraj D T, of blackmailing him by threatening to file a rape complaint against him.

In the complaint, Takale said he got to know Navyashree in December 2020 while working in Bengaluru. She had introduced herself as a software engineer and a social worker, and said she ran a non-governmental organisation in Channapatna called Navya Foundation.

“Despite being aware that I was married and have three children, she established relations with me. Navyashree has been using our private videos as weapons and threatening of filing rape complaint,” Takale said in the complaint.

According to the complainant, for one-and-half years the two moved to Belagavi and other parts of the state together. On December 24, 2021, Navyashree called and threatened him, he said in the complaint. “She used our videos for blackmail and along with her, Tilakraj, too has threatened. Demand of Rs 50 lakh was made by them,” he said. Takale said the two threatened to show the intimate videos to his wife and relatives, and put them on social media if he didn’t meet their demands.

Takale urged the police to provide him and his family security as Navyashree was harassing him.

Navyashree, however, told reporters here on Tuesday that Takale—who had filed the complaint against her—was her husband.

She said she was travelling abroad and returned only Tuesday. “Explicit videos have been released, but Takale was my husband and we have been married,” she said.

She accused Takale of being unjust with her and claimed he cheated her by filing the complaint, while asserting she never threatened him. “As he was my husband, a complaint will be filed with city police and bring more facts before the media,” she said.

Police Commissioner Dr M B Boralingaiah said Takale filed a complaint, and it was being investigated. The woman did not approach the police, but if she files a complaint, “we shall accept it too and conduct investigations accordingly,” he said.

There are, however, pictures of Navyashree with Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar making rounds on social media.