Man held for creating fake Facebook page in the name of Bengaluru police

A 40-year-old man has been arrested for creating a fake Facebook page in the name of Bengaluru City Police, police said on Wednesday.
According to police, he is a resident of Malleswaram in the city and had created the page recently.
When it came to the knowledge of the Cyber Crime police of the Central Crime Branch, Bengaluru, they registered a case against him.
Lockdown loneliness led to more pet adoptions in India
Boom or bust? Welcome to the world of crypto lending
All you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Early childhood care in NEP: Slip between draft, policy
The Lead: Excited to play in IPL, says Karun Nair
Hold off 'Finger Lickin' for now: KFC to customers