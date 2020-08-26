Man held for creating fake FB page of B'luru police

Man held for creating fake Facebook page in the name of Bengaluru police

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 26 2020, 15:15 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2020, 15:17 ist
Representative Photo. Credit: Reuters

A 40-year-old man has been arrested for creating a fake Facebook page in the name of Bengaluru City Police, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, he is a resident of Malleswaram in the city and had created the page recently.

When it came to the knowledge of the Cyber Crime police of the Central Crime Branch, Bengaluru, they registered a case against him.

Bengaluru
Karnataka
Facebook

