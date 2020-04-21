Man held for derogatory post 

Sleuths of District Crime Intelligence Bureau (DCIB) have arrested a youth for posting derogatory remarks against MP Tejaswi Soorya, on social media.

The arrested is Nasir, a resident of Ponnathmotte. It is said that the accused had posted derogatory comments on women as well. In this regard, Vivek Rai from Virajpet had filed a complaint. Based on the complaint, the youth was arrested, said police.