Man held for derogatory post 

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Apr 21 2020, 19:22 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2020, 19:50 ist
Representative image. (iStock photo)

Sleuths of District Crime Intelligence Bureau (DCIB) have arrested a youth for posting derogatory remarks against MP Tejaswi Soorya, on social media.

The arrested is Nasir, a resident of Ponnathmotte. It is said that the accused had posted derogatory comments on women as well. In this regard, Vivek Rai from Virajpet had filed a complaint. Based on the complaint, the youth was arrested, said police.

 

 

Karnataka
Social media
