Man held for derogatory post 

Sleuths of District Crime Intelligence Bureau (DCIB) have arrested a youth for posting derogatory remarks against MP Tejaswi Soorya, on social media.
The arrested is Nasir, a resident of Ponnathmotte. It is said that the accused had posted derogatory comments on women as well. In this regard, Vivek Rai from Virajpet had filed a complaint. Based on the complaint, the youth was arrested, said police.
