Man held for sexual assault, extortion in Karnataka

Man held for sexually assaulting woman, extorting Rs 1.5 lakh from victim in Karnataka

The complainant had accused him of forcing her to consume drugs and later clicking her nude photographs on his mobile phone

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS,
  • May 13 2022, 21:31 ist
  • updated: May 13 2022, 21:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The CCB sleuths arrested a youth who was accused of luring a woman, sexually assaulting her and later extorting money from her.

The arrested is Shan Nawaz (36), a resident of Hidayath Nagar in Thokkottu. According to the police, the arrested had promised to marry a woman from Moodbidri and later allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The complainant had accused him of forcing her to consume drugs and later clicking her nude photographs on his mobile phone. He later threatened the woman and extorted Rs 1.5 lakh from her.

He had allegedly taken the woman to Pune, Mumbai and sexually assaulted her.

A case was registered at Mangaluru Women’s Police station.  The case was later handed over to the CCB for further investigation. 

The court has remanded Nawaz in seven days of police custody for further investigation. There are two cases against him registered at the Cyber Economic and Narcotics Crime Police Station (CEN) in 2019 and 2020 pertaining to the sale of drugs.

The victim woman has been admitted to Mahila Santhwana Kendra for treatment, the police said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Arrest
youth arrested
Karnataka
Mangaluru
sexual assault
extortion
India News

What's Brewing

Calling men ‘bald’ sexual harassment, UK tribunal rules

Calling men ‘bald’ sexual harassment, UK tribunal rules

How to delete personal information from Google Search

How to delete personal information from Google Search

Why holding back the urge to poop can hurt you

Why holding back the urge to poop can hurt you

DH Radio | EVs on fire: A few safety tips 

DH Radio | EVs on fire: A few safety tips 

Dinosaur skeleton sells for $12.4 million at Christie’s

Dinosaur skeleton sells for $12.4 million at Christie’s

Building prosperous villages

Building prosperous villages

Fish deaths in 5 B'luru lakes raise pollution concerns

Fish deaths in 5 B'luru lakes raise pollution concerns

Bengaluru sees second coldest May day in 50 years

Bengaluru sees second coldest May day in 50 years

 