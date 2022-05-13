Man held for sexually assaulting woman, extorting Rs 1.5 lakh from victim in Karnataka

The CCB sleuths arrested a youth who was accused of luring a woman, sexually assaulting her and later extorting money from her.

The arrested is Shan Nawaz (36), a resident of Hidayath Nagar in Thokkottu. According to the police, the arrested had promised to marry a woman from Moodbidri and later allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The complainant had accused him of forcing her to consume drugs and later clicking her nude photographs on his mobile phone. He later threatened the woman and extorted Rs 1.5 lakh from her.

He had allegedly taken the woman to Pune, Mumbai and sexually assaulted her.

A case was registered at Mangaluru Women’s Police station. The case was later handed over to the CCB for further investigation.

The court has remanded Nawaz in seven days of police custody for further investigation. There are two cases against him registered at the Cyber Economic and Narcotics Crime Police Station (CEN) in 2019 and 2020 pertaining to the sale of drugs.

The victim woman has been admitted to Mahila Santhwana Kendra for treatment, the police said.