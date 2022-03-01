Man held for threatening principal over hijab row

Man held for threatening college principal over hijab row

The police said he had threatened the principal of a composite PU college via email

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Mar 01 2022, 22:28 ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2022, 00:11 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Kundapur police have arrested a man for allegedly threatening the principal of a private college over the hijab controversy.

The arrested has been identified as Mohammed Shabeer (32), a scrap vendor from Kolar.

The police said he had threatened the principal of a composite PU college via email for not allowing the girls to wear hijabs inside the college.

The police have registered a case based on a complaint by the principal. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Hijab
Hijab row
Udupi

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | Countries with most nuclear weapons

In Pics | Countries with most nuclear weapons

Ukraine war could affect Nobel Peace prize nominations

Ukraine war could affect Nobel Peace prize nominations

India’s Silicon Valley B'luru is minting millionaires

India’s Silicon Valley B'luru is minting millionaires

A hotter planet means a hungrier planet, IPCC warns

A hotter planet means a hungrier planet, IPCC warns

Chhattisgarh govt to buy cow urine from farmers

Chhattisgarh govt to buy cow urine from farmers

Great escape to the west: 19 hours of hope

Great escape to the west: 19 hours of hope

Why Putin’s claim to rid Ukraine of Nazis is absurd

Why Putin’s claim to rid Ukraine of Nazis is absurd

 