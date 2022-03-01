Man held for threatening college principal over hijab row

The Kundapur police have arrested a man for allegedly threatening the principal of a private college over the hijab controversy.
The arrested has been identified as Mohammed Shabeer (32), a scrap vendor from Kolar.
The police said he had threatened the principal of a composite PU college via email for not allowing the girls to wear hijabs inside the college.
The police have registered a case based on a complaint by the principal.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
In Pics | Countries with most nuclear weapons
Ukraine war could affect Nobel Peace prize nominations
India’s Silicon Valley B'luru is minting millionaires
A hotter planet means a hungrier planet, IPCC warns
Chhattisgarh govt to buy cow urine from farmers
Great escape to the west: 19 hours of hope
Why Putin’s claim to rid Ukraine of Nazis is absurd