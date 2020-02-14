Man held with gold strips at Mangalore airport

Man held with gold strips at Mangalore airport

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Feb 14 2020, 00:27am ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2020, 00:50am ist
Gold in the form of strips, weighing 233.18 grams and worth Rs 9.39 lakh, that was being smuggled was seized from a passenger by customs officials at Mangalore International Airport (MIA) in Mangaluru on Thursday night.

Mohammed Mahir Patla Majeed from Patla in Kasaragod, who arrived from Dubai by Air India Flight (IX384), had concealed the gold strips inside a rechargeable emergency light and solar sensor wall light.

The team comprising Assistant Commissioner Rajesh Poojari, Superintendents Srinath, Anup Kumar, Sinmay Pradhan and Inspector
Vinod Kumar intercepted Majeed.

The officers based on ‘profiling’ zeroed in on the offender and detected the concealed gold strips with the help of imaging system.

The gold was seized under the Customs Act, 1962 and the investigation is underway. But no arrest was made in this case, sources in customs department added.

