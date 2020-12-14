Man, his minor son arrested for accident

Three days after three persons, including a six-year-old girl, were killed in road accident, the city police have taken a man and his minor son into custody. While the man is remanded to judicial custody, his minor son is sent to the observation home.

Ramesh (40) of Jayapura, his wife Usha (36) and daughter Monisha (6) died while three-year-old son Siddarath survived as a car rammed against the bike on which the family members were travelling, on Mysuru-Bengaluru national highway, near Dandinamaramma Temple on Thursday. After the accident, the driver fled the scene.

On investigation, the police learnt that the driver was a minor boy, son of Nadeem of Bannimantap. Nadeem was working with Volkswagen car showroom in the city and had taken the car reserved for demonstration to his house.

His minor son took the vehicle for a drive during the night. The car rammed against the bike, coming from opposite direction, after crossing over the divider.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Geetha Prasanna confirmed the arrest. She said, “We have considered the accident case as a severe one. Negligence of the father has resulted in the accident. The boy was produced before the Juvenile Justice court. Parents and caretakers should not give vehicles to minors,” she said.