Man hurt after miscreants open fire in Mangaluru

A man from Mangaluru's Jayanagar suffered minor injuries after miscreants opened fire at him in Sullia, about 90 km from Mangaluru, late Sunday.

The man, Shahi, after visiting his sister, was getting into his car parked near Vekataramana credit Co-op society when miscreants in Scorpio jeep opened fire at him. He managed to dodge the bullets but sustained minor injuries from splinters of bullets that got lodged in the vehicle. Sullia Inspector Navvenchandra Jogi rushed to the spot and registered a case. The man is being treated in a government hospital and is reportedly out of danger.