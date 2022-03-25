Man impersonates deceased brother to serve as teacher for 24 years, held

Police have arrested an imposter who had served as a teacher for 24 years in the name of his deceased brother. Lakshmanegowda has been a proxy for his brother Lokesh Gowda for over two decades in the school.

He has been remanded in judicial custody by the JMFC court in Periyapatna. It is said that Lokesh passed away when he was about to join duty as teacher.

Lakshmanegowda reportedly submitted the appointment order and all other documents of Lokesh and reported for duty. He first served in Muddanahalli government lower primary school in Periyapatna from 1998, before being transferred to several schools over 24 years. The fraud came to light due to a family dispute, when he was serving at Kattemalalavadi government school in Hunsur taluk.

A local journalist lodged a complaint in this regard with the Education department in 2019. When there was no action, he approached the Lokayukta. It was found during the inquiry that Lakshmanegowda had submitted a fake family tree and marks card to the department.

A complaint was lodged at the Periyapatna police station on March 21 and Lakshmanegowda was arrested. Block education officer Nagaraj said the inquiry was conducted in four phases as per the directions of the Lokayukta.

