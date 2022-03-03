Man injured in attack in Shivamogga

A 48-year-old man was injured after four persons allegedly attacked him with stones in the city on Thursday.

Venkatesh, a resident of Gopala and a farmer, was shifted to McGann Hospital. He is stated to be out of danger. The reason for the incident is yet to be ascertained. It is said that the attackers belong to another community.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 7 pm when Venkatesh had gone out for a stroll with his dog. He was shifted to the hospital by locals after the attack.

"The police established the identity of the two suspects based on CCTV footage. The suspects will be arrested soon," Superintendent of Police B M Laxmi Prasad told DH.

Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and BJP leaders visited the hospital and demanded immediate arrests of the suspects.

The police deployed the DAR force following the incident to thwart clashes. A case has been registered.

Rs 25 lakh to Harsha's family

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa said on Thursday that the state government has announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the family of slain Bajrang Dal worker Harsha.

He told reporters that former CM B S Yediyurappa would meet the family on March 6 and present the cheque to Harsha's family members. Also, compensation would be given to those who lost their properties in the violence during Harsha's funeral procession, he said.