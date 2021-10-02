Man killed in Shivamogga, family members arrested

Police stated that the accused planned to murder the man over his extra-martial affair with a woman

  Oct 02 2021
The body of Vinod (45), native of Aachapura village and a businessman, was found burnt inside a car in the forest region at Hunasekoppa. Credit: iStock Images

Shivamogga police have arrested five of a family including wife and sons in connection with the murder of a man from Sagar cracking the murder case which was belived to be a suicide earlier.

The body of Vinod (45), native of Aachapura village and a businessman, was found burnt inside a car in the forest region at Hunasekoppa village attached to Mitlugodu gram panchayat limits on September 28. Initially, the police thought it was a suicide but investigation of the vehicle showed that it was his wife Beenu (42), sons Vivek (21), Vishnu (19), his brother Sanjay (36) and his relative Ashok (23) who plotted his murder and executed it. 

Police stated that the accused had taken cues from films and had planned to murder Vinod over his extra-martial affair with a woman from Hosanagar taluk. He used to give money to the woman, ignoring his family members. He had planned to give Rs 51 lakh which he had obtained by selling one acre of land to the woman. Enraged by this, his family planned to murder him on September 25.

His family purchased a can of petrol at Aanandpur in Sagar taluk and killed him by hitting his head with an iron rod. Later, they kept his body in a car and drove it to the forest area at 11:00 pm and torched it by pouring petrol on it. They had kept their mobile phones at home to ensure that police don't get any evidence. Police interrogated them separately and their contradictory statements led to suspicion. At last, they admitted to committing the crime. Thirthahalli police team cracked the murder case in three days. 

