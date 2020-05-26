Man killed in tiger attack; panic among villagers

A 65-year-old man was killed in a tiger attack, at Nagarahole National Park and parts of his body was found on Tuesday.

The deceased is Jagadish, who had ventured into the forest to herd the sheep and goats on Monday. He went missing and the family members informed the Forest department.

The department personnel began the search operation, with the help of tamed elephants, from Monday night. The body parts were found by Tuesday afternoon, which included head, an arm and a leg. The death due to tiger attack has been confirmed by the Forest department authorities.

The family members of Jagadish vent their ire on the Forest department and demanded to shoot the tiger to death.

Nagarhole National Park and Tiger Reserve Director Mahesh Kumar said, "The tiger has killed Jagadish and consumed parts of his body. We have sought permission from the government to capture the tiger. The operation to capture the tiger would be taken up as soon as the approval is given."

The incident has created panic among the people of the surrounding villages. The tiger, which was attacking and devouring the livestock so far, has killed a man, which has created fear in the region.