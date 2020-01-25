Man kills wife, commits suicide in Hassan

A man allegedly committed suicide after killing his wife at Ponnathapur village in Halebidu in Hassan district on Saturday.

Omkarappa (45) allegedly killed his wife Pushpalatha (35).

According to the Police, the couple had no understanding and they used to indulge in clash very often. On Saturday too, a clash erupted between them at their farmland. Omkarappa assaulted Pushpalatha, who collapsed and died on the spot. Due to fear, Omkarappa consumed poison and died.

Superintendent of Police Ram Nivas Sepat visited the spot.