Man kills wife for not preparing his favourite chicken sambar 

In a tragic incident, a man reportedly stabbed his wife to death for not preparing chicken sambar at Bannikodu village in Harihar taluk of the district on Thursday.

Kenchappa, resident of Maaganahalli village, Harihar taluk, is the accused, and Sheela (28) is the victim. He is an alcoholic and used to quarrel with his wife over frivolous issues.

He had asked her to prepare chicken sambar. But she had not prepared it. Enraged by this, he stabbed her in the kitchen.

It is said that Sheela was his second wife.

Harihar rural police registered a case and the investigation is on, and Kenchappa was arrested later.