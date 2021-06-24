Man murders friend in a drunken brawl

A drunken brawl led to the murder of a man at Bommanagadde village, in Hanur taluk, Chamarajanagar district, on Wednesday night. The deceased was identified as Krishnanayaka (55).

The accused, Rangappa (40), is absconding.

Krishnanayaka and Rangappa were friends for several years. They used to frequently drink together. They were under the influence of liquor on Wednesday evening, when they picked up a quarrel.

In a fit of rage, Rangappa allegedly attacked Krishnanayaka with a lethal weapon.

The exact reason for the murder is not known. Ramapura police have registered a case.