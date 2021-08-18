Man murders his wife with blunt weapon in Moodbidri

A man allegedly murdered his wife by hitting her with a blunt weapon at Daregudde in Moodbidri taluk on Tuesday late night.

The deceased is Suneetha (28) and the accused is Dinraj (35). According to City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, Suneetha was shifted to Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru for treatment once her deep injuries came to light. She succumbed to the injuries in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The duo had entered into a scuffle over some issue which led Dinraj to hit her with a blunt weapon. The Moodbidri police have registered a case.