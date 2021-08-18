Man murders his wife with blunt weapon in Moodbidri

Man murders his wife with blunt weapon in Moodbidri

The duo had entered into a scuffle over some issue

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Aug 18 2021, 16:20 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2021, 16:20 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

A man allegedly murdered his wife by hitting her with a blunt weapon at Daregudde in Moodbidri taluk on Tuesday late night.

The deceased is Suneetha (28) and the accused is Dinraj (35). According to City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, Suneetha was shifted to Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru for treatment once her deep injuries came to light. She succumbed to the injuries in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The duo had entered into a scuffle over some issue which led Dinraj to hit her with a blunt weapon. The Moodbidri police have registered a case.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Mangaluru
Moodbidri
Crime

Related videos

What's Brewing

KL Rahul jumps 19 spots to 37th in ICC Test rankings

KL Rahul jumps 19 spots to 37th in ICC Test rankings

NE sees more cancer cases than rest of the country

NE sees more cancer cases than rest of the country

400 booked for harassing, molesting Pak YouTuber girl

400 booked for harassing, molesting Pak YouTuber girl

A break in an arm of the Milky Way galaxy discovered

A break in an arm of the Milky Way galaxy discovered

Progress for Afghan women could disappear overnight

Progress for Afghan women could disappear overnight

Nearly 2 mn terrorist watchlist records leaked online

Nearly 2 mn terrorist watchlist records leaked online

 