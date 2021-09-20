Man poisons wife, child; kills self over debt

A man belonging to a family of three at Bharath colony in the city poisoned his wife and child and later killed himself on Monday.

According to police, Krisha Naik, a lorry driver(35), his wife Suma (30) and son Dhruva are the deceased. The man poisoned his wife and son before hanging himself from a fan in the house.

It is said that Suma was suffering from a disease for the past few years and had not recovered from it despite consulting many doctors. Unable to bear the medical expenses, they took the extreme step. RMC police registered a case.

