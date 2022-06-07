Man sexually assaults minor girl in Mangaluru

The accused has been identified as Munaseer

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jun 07 2022, 22:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2022, 22:48 ist

A man allegedly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old minor girl from Belthangady taluk. 

The accused has been identified as Munaseer. In the complaint, the victim alleged that the accused recently visited her house and expressed love for her. On May 30, in the pretext of dropping the minor girl to school in his car, he had taken her to a lodge in Uppinangady where he allegedly sexually assaulted her multiple times.

The accused also allegedly threatened her of dire consequences if she would tell anyone about the incident. Later, he dropped her at Uppinangady bus stand before leaving the spot, according to the complaint.  A case has been registered at Uppinangady station. 

Mangaluru
Karnataka
sexual assault
minor

