Man, sister set themselves ablaze in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS,
  • Jun 16 2020, 17:51 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2020, 17:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

A man and his sister ended their lives by pouring petrol and setting themselves ablaze at Sangabettu in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada on Monday late night.

The deceased were Neelayya Shettigar (42) and Kesari (39). Both were suffering from health complications and had ended life in one of the rooms in the house after 11 pm.

The incident came to light when Neelayya’s brother and sister-in-law heard crying noises from the room. They were seriously injured and rushed to Bantwal Government Hospital, where they were declared dead.


Neelayya was a weaver in the past and later stopped due to health complications. 

Karnataka
Death
Dakshina Kannada

