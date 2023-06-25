Man slits friend's throat, drinks blood in Karnataka

The police have arrested a man who slit the throat of a person and consumed the spilling blood in Chintamani taluk. A video of the gory act went viral on social media.

The arrested has been identified as Vijay of Batlahalli in Chintamani taluk. It is said his wife had illicit relationship with his friend, Maresh. On June 19 Vijay and his friend John took Maresh to a forest where Vijay slit his throat and drank his blood. John recorded the act on his mobile phone. The police arrested Vijay on a complaint by Maresh.