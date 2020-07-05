Man suspected of Covid-19 dies in Karnataka's Haveri, body covered in PPE: report

In yet another incident of dead bodies found unheeded to, a body wrapped in a PPE gear was found at a bus shelter near Ranebennur taluk hospital in Haveri on Saturday, according to a TOI report. The patient was suspected of being Covid-19 positive.

This was a day after a 65-year-old man infected by Covid-19 was found lying on the road in South Bengaluru.

Read: Covid-19 patient dies on road in Bengaluru, body lies unattended for hours

According to the report, officials involved in conducting last rites wrapped the body in a PPE kit publicly and left for three hours. Only after an outrage on social media, did the staff take away the body in an ambulance to perform last rites.

The patient reportedly had fever for a week and went to the Ranebennur taluk hospital for treatment, his swab results were awaited.

Deputy Commissioner S Yogishwar told TOI that he was not aware of the incident but would order a thorough inquiry.