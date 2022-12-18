Man tied to pole and thrashed in Mulki; 3 held

Man tied to pole and thrashed in Mulki; 3 held

The police have arrested the man who misbehaved with the minor under POCSO Act

Naina J A
Naina J A
  Dec 18 2022
  • updated: Dec 18 2022, 18:18 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The police have arrested three persons on the charges of thrashing a man after tying him to a pole, for allegedly following a minor girl in his bike and misbehaving with her, at Mulki police station limits on Saturday evening.

The police have arrested Divyesh Devadiga (38), Rajesh and Yogish Kumar alias Yogish. All three arrested hail from Kerekadu said Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar. The arrested have been booked under various sections of IPC for assaulting and rioting.

The police have also arrested the man who misbehaved with the minor under Pocso Act.

CCTV footage and call records are being verified as a part of the investigation, said the police.

Mulki
Karnataka News
Karnataka
Crime

