Man ties knot to lady love after 35 years

It is said that all is well that ends well. And so is this love story.

It all began 35 years ago when Chikkanna fell in love with his relative Jayamma. Chikkanna was a labourer then. He even offered to marry Jayamma, only to be rejected by her parents. Jayamma was married off subsequently. However, Chikkanna remained unmarried.

Over the course of time, Jayamma’s husband deserted her. Both met recently and decided to tie the knot.

Sixty-five-year-old bridegroom Chikkanna and 55-year-old Jayamma entered wedlock at a simple ceremony in Melkote.

“We have decided to spend twilight years of life together,” the couple said.

