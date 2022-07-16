Man washed away in swollen Tungabhadra

DHNS
DHNS, Harihara,
  • Jul 16 2022, 22:03 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2022, 01:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 35-year-old man was washed away in swollen river Tungabhadra as he slipped into it while taking a bath at Ukkadagatri, a pilgrim centre of Harihar taluk on Saturday. 

According to police, Parameshwara Naik (35), a native of Rajagondanahalli in Channagiri taluk is the deceased. The staff of Fire & Emergency Services Department searched for his body till late in the night, but they could not retrieve it.

He decided to take a bath in the swollen river Tungabhadra by removing the barricade placed there and got drowned. He had been to the Kari Basaveshwara temple with his mother, brother and brother-in-law. Tahsildar M B Ashwath, Assistant Commissioner Durgashri, police sub-inspector Ravi Kumar, and Nodal Officer Naarana Gowda visited the spot.

Tungabhadra
Karnataka
Karnataka News
Heavy rainfall

