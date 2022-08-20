Man who hurled egg at Siddaramaiah's car claims to be Cong worker

A video clip of one Sampath from Somwarpet, who claimed to be a Congress worker and confessing to the hurling of egg at the car in which Leader of Opposition in Assembly Siddaramaiah was travelling in Kodagu district, has gone viral on social media.

However, it was not clear who had shot the video and who was questioning the man.

In the video, he said "I was angry at Siddaramaiah for his statement that people in Kodagu consume beef. I had been to Guddehosur in Kushalnagar for my personal work and joined the protesting group and later hurled egg on the car."

"I am a follower of Jeevijaya. When he was in JD(S), I was in JD(S). Later, I joined the Congress after he joined it. I was saddened by Siddaramaiah's statement on Tipu," he said in the video clip.

"First of all I am a Hindu and later the party comes. I clicked a photograph with MLA Appachu Ranjan during a Hindu programme. I had not visited the spot to stage a protest," he said.