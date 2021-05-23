Man who lost 5 family members to Covid finds 'peace of mind' in serving the needy

In a span of half an hour on May 1, 2021, T Raghavendra Shetru of Dharwad lost two of his close relatives to Covid-19. He was not even able to perform their final rites properly due to Covid restrictions.

During the first wave, Raghavendra lost three family members, including his father, in a span of 14-days.

He has endured the pain of losing two uncles, a brother and a first cousin.

To overcome his grief, Raghavendra along with his friend Mahantesh Nargund decided to serve the needy to peace of mind. Every day, he has been serving food packets, fruits, water and other eatables to nearly 400 needy persons on the streets of Dharwad.

A native of Sandur taluk in the Ballari district, Raghavendra, has been running Matha hotel at Shivaji Circle, Dharwad for the past two years. The hotel is running in losses and he has taken heavy loans from banks and relatives, he said.

“I pay loan interest on a weekly and monthly basis. I am not worried about my loan. What I am worried is about human sufferings. So I decided to start providing food packets to the needy. This gives me peace of mind,” Raghavendra said.

He also thanked Assistant Commissioner of Police G Anusha for extending her helping hand. “When we informed her about our intention to help the needy with food, she not only gave permission but also provided us a vehicle to carry the food packet,” he said.

“I am willing to help any number of needy people and one can reach me on 07022082374,” he said.