Man with travel history to Delhi tests coronavirus positive in Dakshina Kannada

A 39-year-old man from Uppinangady, who has a travel history to Delhi, has tested positive for COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada. This is the 13th case reported in the district.

According to DC Sindhu B Rupesh, he was admitted to quarantine centre on April 1. The throat swab samples collected on April 2 had tested negative for COVID-19. After completing 14 days of quarantine, his throat swab was collected again which tested positive for coronavirus, said the DC.

The patient is shifted to Wenlock COVID Hospital in Mangaluru for treatment and is responding to the treatment.

The DC said that of 13 cases reported in DK, nine patients have recovered and discharged from hospitals. Those who are discharged are under 14 days of home quarantine and they are being monitored by the authorities, said the DC.