Mandya: 1st patient related to Jubilant discharged

L R Vinay Kumar, a resident of Swarnasandra Layout in the city, is the first person in Mandya, to walk out after recovering from Covid-19 on Tuesday.

Good treatment and facilities at the Covid hospital helped for speedy recovery, said Vinay (P185).

The residents of his locality welcomed him, by clapping. Vinay is an employee of Jubilant Generics, Nanjangud, Mysuru district. He had a contact history with P78.

Vinay, a postgraduate in Microbiology, is a Microbiologist in the pharma company. “As I knew about the impact of viruses, I was curious to know about the treatment. The doctors gave medicines to improve my immunity, and I have returned as a healthier person than before,” he said.

He thanked the doctors and para medics who treated him, deputy commissioner, district health officer, nurses and house-keeping staff.

In all, 18 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in Mandya district. The number of active cases is 14. Three have recovered and are in hostel quarantine, and one, Vinay, was discharged on Tuesday.

Out of 18, two are from Mandya city, connected with Jubilant Generics, one is from Nagamangala, and has a travel history of Mumbai, Maharashtra. The remaining 15 from Malavalli taluk, and has a contact history with Tablighi Jamaatis.

The authorities have collected 1,912 samples so far and 1,720 samples tested negative. The results of 175 samples are awaited, while, 2,665 persons are under home quarantine.

Meanwhile, the district administration conducted tests on 67 media persons, as directed by the state government. All the results are negative, according to Deputy Commissioner M V Venkatesh.