Mandya bachelors to go on padayatra seeking divine intervention to find brides

In what seems to be a twisted turn of fate, over 200 bachelors from Mandya district in Karnataka are undertaking a padayatra to MM hills temple from Chamarajanagar district seeking divine intervention to help them find brides.

The yatra will begin on February 23 from KM Doddi village in Maddur taluk. The march is expected to cover 105 km in three days and will provide food and accommodation.

According to a report in TheTimes of India, men in Mandya, especially those involved in agricultural activities, are unable to find suitable brides, primarily because the district had a high rate of female foeticide which disrupted the male-female ratio. Women farmers believe that the villages are paying the price for the foeticides.

Also Read — 12 people sustain burn injuries during Sankranti rituals in Mandya

Another section of people believe that the shortage of brides in Mandya is because women increasingly do not prefer men from farming sectors or do not want to move to villages after getting married

The men participating in the padayatra, named 'Brahmachaarigala Paadayaathre' (Bachelor’s March), are mostly around 30 years of age. The organizers said that around 100 unmarried men registered within the first 10 days of the announcement of yatra.

Apart from local youth, men from Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mandya, Shivamogga districts have registered for the yatra.

The organisers are defining this as a move to get unmarried men out of mental trauma and motivate them. No fees are being collected from yatra particpants.