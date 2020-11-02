Mandya CMC: Manju, Fathima new president, VP

As expected, JD(S) members H S Manju of Ward 20, and Ishrath Fathima of Ward 13 have been unanimously elected as president and vice president of Mandya City Municipal Council, on Monday.

Out of 35 members in the Mandya CMC, JD(S) had 18 seats. With four Independents extending support to the JD(S) and one vote by the MLA, JD(S) got a majority of 23 votes. Hence, the JD(S) members were elected unanimously. While the president’s post was reserved for general category, vice president’s post was reserved for backward community.

Despite enjoying a majority, the JD(S) had taken its members to a resort near Kollegal in Chamarajanagar district, for a couple of days. They came to the CMC auditorium directly from the resort for the election.

Congress member Shivaprakash of Ward 10 had contested for the president’s post. Only Ishrat Fathima contested for vice president’s post. However, as Shivaprakash withdrew the nomination in the last moment, Manju was announced president and Fathima the vice president, by Election Officer Nihal Jain.