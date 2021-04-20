Mandya DC imposes fine for violating Covid-19 norms

Gayathri G R, DHNS, Mandya,
  • Apr 20 2021, 21:55 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2021, 00:24 ist
Deputy Commissioner S Aswathi educating the public on wearing masks in Mandya on Tuesday. DH PHOTO

Deputy Commissioner S Aswathi, along with the officials of City Municipal Council, conducted a surprise inspection and imposed on-the-spot fine on those who failed to follow the Covid norms by not wearing masks in Mandya on Tuesday.

With the Covid cases on the surge, the DC took out a sudden inspection and visited a petrol bunk near Raitha Sabhangana and created awareness on wearing masks on those who were covering their face with a kerchief. Later, she inspected several shops and hotels on V V Road and took to task those who were found not wearing masks. The owners of the shops were fined on the spot for not providing masks to the workers and not following social distancing.

The DC said, "Collecting fine will continue till the Covid cases comes to nil in the district. The people should be cautious as the cases are on the rise every day in the district." She also directed the officials to impose fine on those who fail to wear masks.

"Twelve people were fined Rs 100 each for not wearing masks and the shop owners Rs 500 for not insisting on following social distancing. The awareness campaign will continue in the district and fine collected," said CMC commissioner Lokesh.

Environment Engineer Meenakshi and other officials accompanied the DC.

