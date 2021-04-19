Mandya DC interacts with Covid patients virtually

Deputy Commissioner S Aswathi interacted with Covid patients via Zoom video application and inquired about the facilities available at Covid Care Centres.

She made a video call to a Covid Care Centre, during a meeting at her office in Mandya, and inquired about the availability of food, drinking water, hot water and other facilities. She told them to contact the authorities concerned if they face any problem.

She gathered information from taluk health officers about Covid Care Centres at Malavalli, KR Pet, Srirangapatna, Maddur, Nagamangala and Pandavapura. She directed them to provide good food and other facilities to the patients so that there are no complaints.

Additional DC Shylaja, Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences Director Dr M R Harish and District Surveillance Officer Dr Sanjay were present.