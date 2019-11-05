Mandya: Despite indefinite mining ban, firms flout norm

Despite an indefinite ban on mining activities at Bebi Betta and surrounding areas in Pandavapura taluk, Mandya district, the crushing units continue to flout the norms, which has received widespread criticisms on the social media.

The netizens allege that the raids are conducted just for namesake, as no action is being taken on the violaters.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner V R Shylaja and Tahsildar Pramod Patil conducted a sudden raid on Monday at Bebi Betta and issued notices to the owners of crushing units. They have been warned not to blast boulders or crush stones till the next task force meeting.